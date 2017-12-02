Police: ‘Pretty Little Liars” threats prompt school closure

By Published:
PIQUA, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio high school canceled classes after two teenage girls made threats similar to ones on the television show “Pretty Little Liars.”

Piqua police say the girls, ages 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in Juvenile Court for threats that led to an early dismissal Thursday and the cancellation of classes Friday at Piqua High School.

Police say the 15-year-old created a Snapchat account using the letter “A” and posted threats about exposing classmates’ secrets, prompting false rumors about a school shooting. “A” is a “Pretty Little Liars” character that sends threatening messages.

Police say the posts prompted the 14-year-old to write on a bathroom mirror: “I’m still going to shoot up the school. A.”

