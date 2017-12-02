Raiders 4 game win streak snapped at Western Kentucky 78-60

The Wright State men’s basketball team(4-4) fell at Western Kentucky 78-60 Saturday night.

Game Breakdown

First Half (30-41)

*At 16:21, the Raiders broke the early-game scoring drought with a three from Grant Benzinger to make the score 8-23.

*The Raiders strong defense helped the offense come back as they fought to take the lead 23-22 at 7:11 on Benzinger’s second three pointer.

*WKU used an 11-2 run to end the half.

*Benzinger led WSU with eight points as freshmen Loudon Love and Jaylon Hall added six and seven points, respectively.

*Guards Mark Hughes and Justin Mitchell had five and four rebounds while Mitchell had five assists.

*The Hilltoppers led in rebounding 19-15 with seven turnovers forced by four Raider steals.

*Justin Johnson had a game-high 12 points for Western Kentucky.

Second Half (60-78)

*After Love picked up his fourth foul early, the Raiders hit four straight field goals to climb closer.

*Benzinger led all scorers with 19 points, Hall had 11 points and Love ended with 10 points.

*Love and Hughes had seven boards as Mitchell finished with seven assists and six rebounds.

*WKU outscored WSU 37-30.

*Wright State hit nine threes.

Key Numbers

*Wright State’s bench outscored WKU 20-9

*The Raiders committed only 11 turnovers.

Next Up

The Raiders head home to host Ohio Valley Tuesday night and Kent State Saturday afternoon.