Senator Bernie Sanders to Headline ‘Protecting Working Families Tour’ Rally in Dayton

Dayton, Ohio – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will join ‘Not One Penny’ and MoveOn.org Civic Action in Dayton Saturday for a rally of the four-stop ‘Protecting Working Families Tour’

The rally is to oppose the nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that passed in the Senate early Saturday morning.

Democrats oppose the bill saying it gives billions in tax breaks to millionaires, billionaires and wealthy corporations at the expense of working families.

The rally starts at noon at the Dayton Masonic Center located at 525 West Riverview Avenue.