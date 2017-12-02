Senator Bernie Sanders to Headline ‘Protecting Working Families Tour’ Rally in Dayton

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., begins to speak at a rally Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in downtown Seattle. Co-founders of the Seattle chapter of Black Lives Matter took over the microphone shortly after Sanders began to speak and refused to relinquish it. Sanders eventually left the stage without speaking further and instead waded into the crowd to greet supporters. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Dayton, Ohio – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will join ‘Not One Penny’ and MoveOn.org Civic Action in Dayton Saturday for a rally of the four-stop ‘Protecting Working Families Tour’

The rally is to oppose the nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that passed in the Senate early Saturday morning.

Democrats oppose the bill saying it gives billions in tax breaks to millionaires, billionaires and wealthy corporations at the expense of working families.

The rally starts at noon at the Dayton Masonic Center located at 525 West Riverview Avenue.

