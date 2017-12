DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a reported apartment fire in Dayton.

Firefighters were called to the structure on Mayfair Road near West Fairview Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the one-story building.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says no one is believed to be in the apartment.

