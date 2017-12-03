CVS pushes into insurance with $69 billion Aetna bid

Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DALLAS (AP) — CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal that will help the drugstore chain provide more health care and keep a key client, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The person said Sunday that CVS Health Corp. will pay about $207 in cash and stock for each share of Aetna Inc. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced publicly.

Reports of a possible deal surfaced in late October.

The combination pairs a company that runs more than 9,700 drugstores and 1,100 walk-in clinics with an insurer covering about 22 million people.

The deal could provide new customers for CVS stores for the growing list of medical services that it offers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s