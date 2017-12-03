Mississippi State stuns Dayton with last second victory

STARKVILLE, Miss. – A Quinndary Richardson layup with 2.1 seconds to go spoiled a tremendous comeback as the Dayton Flyers lost 61-59 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Flyers were down by as many as 21 in the second half and tied the contest at 59-59 with a chance to win in regulation.

Jalen Crutcher led the way with 18 points. Darrell Davis tallied his first career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Josh Cunningham added 16 points and eight rebounds as Dayton dropped to 3-4 on the season.

FIRST HALF

Crutcher started off the game well hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.

Kostas Antetokounmpo each picked up his third foul, Mississippi State went on a 21-7 run and led 35-20 at the half.

SECOND HALF

Dayton trailed by as many as 21, 41-20 before slowly clawing back into the contes.

UD’s first comeback attempt came five minutes in as the Flyers went on a 13-0 run to cut the deficit to 43-38 with 13:05 to play.

Cunningham added a field goal and Davis hit two free throws to cut the lead to 53-50 with 4:58 remaining, but the Bulldogs added a three to push the advantage back to six.

Crutcher hit a three to tie the contest at 56-56 with two and half minutes to play. After a MSU three, Cunningham cut the advantage to one with 1:53 to go.

The Flyers tied the game 59-59 with one minute to play after Darrell Davis split a pair of free throws.

UD had two chances to take the lead, but a turnover in the final seconds led to the Bulldogs game-winner.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Crutcher had 35 friends and family members in attendance for his first career start at Dayton. He reached double figures in points for the second straight game.

Darrell Davis has scored in double figures in all seven games this season.

Dayton had 16 first half turnovers, a season high.

If the Flyers would have rallied, it would have been the third largest halftime deficit overcome in the program’s history.

UP NEXT

Dayton begins a three-game homestand hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.