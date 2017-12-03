Sunny and mild today

High pressure will give us another gorgeous day with sunny skies and mild temperatures.  Enjoy the great weather.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 54

TONIGHT:  Few clouds by morning, not as cold.  Low near 38

MONDAY: Morning sunshine with clouds building in the afternoon. Breezy and warm. High 60

Rain is expected to develop late on Monday and continue through Tuesday.  Gusty winds will occur overnight into Tuesday morning with a strong cold front.  Highs for Tuesday in the mid 50s will occur in the morning and then drop Tuesday afternoon.  The rest of the week will be unseasonably cold.

 

