DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN is proud to host the 39th annual United Rehabilitation Services telethon.

URS is an organization that aims to enhance the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities in the Miami Valley.

The telethon airs live on WDTN from 11:00 a.m -2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 3rd.

Last year, the event raised more than $110,000. If you would like to donate, call 937-293-0200.

Please help change lives and make a difference in our community