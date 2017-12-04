1 shot in brawl at Beavercreek bar

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a Beavercreek bar after dozens of people were involved in a fight and one person was shot Sunday morning.

Police were called to Caddy’s Tap House in the 2700 block of Towne Drive in Beavercreek just before 2:00 am Sunday after reports of a large fight that began inside the club and spilled outside.

Several people called 911 to report the incident. This call was made by the manager. It has been edited to remove blank spaces and identifying information.

In the call, you can hear the manager of Caddy’s Taphouse tell 911 dispatchers that a fight had broken out on the dance floor and security was “being overwhelmed.”

A police report on the incident shows at least one person was shot, a 22-year-old woman, but no details of the injury are given. The report only says “unknown subject discharges a firearm causing serious physical harm.”

Police are still investigating.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated on WDTN.com and on-air starting with First at 4 when more information is available.

