2K protest Trump Utah monuments decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 2,000 demonstrators are lined up near the Utah State Capitol protesting President Donald Trump’s announcement reducing two national monuments in Utah.

The vocal group gathered in wintry weather Monday morning held signs like “Keep your tiny hands off our public lands” and chanted “Lock him up.”

Navajo protester and University of Utah student Shaniah Chee says wood-gathering in the area is essential to her tribe’s traditions. She calls the reduction a major loss.

A handful of counter-protesters also gathered to support Trump and the decision to scale back the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalate national monuments. Jason Lutu of Lehi works in construction and says he’s in favor of potential drilling or mining that could create jobs.