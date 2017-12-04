911 call leads to dog fighting investigation in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after an animal complaint led them to an alleged dog fighting house.

Officers were called to the 700 block of W. Fairview Ave. after a 911 caller reported a dog had been on the roof for two days. According to a police report, when officers responded they found a “dog with tan fur that looked neglected in a second-floor window.”

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center was called out to the scene and reports recovering one dead dog, three adult Pit-bulls and four Pit-bull puppies.

Police also found several dog cages in the backyard and a dog treadmill, according to the report. Officers describe the smell of the house to have a “strong odor of decomposing flesh, ammonia, and feces.”

20-year-old Toni Lovato has lived in the area her whole life and said she never suspected anything.

“That’s why my eyes are so big. It’s surprising. We have a German Shepherd and Husky that we walk here every day. I would never have thought that was this,” said Lovato.

The report also states officers found suspected drugs and equipment to manufacture and distribute drugs inside the home.

No word on any suspects at this time.

2 NEWS is also working to learn the condition of the dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

