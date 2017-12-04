Bond kept at $1M for man charged with hiding death of girl

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The man accused of withholding information from North Carolina law enforcement about a missing girl’s death said nothing about the case in court.

Deputies took Earl Kimrey, 32, into custody Friday night.

A judge maintained 32-year-old Earl Kimrey’s bond at $1 million as Kimrey made his first appearance Monday at a hearing in Jacksonville.

Kimrey is charged with hiding 3-year-old Mariah Woods’ body knowing she did not die of natural causes and obstruction of justice.

READ MORE: Man faces hearing in death of North Carolina 3-year-old

Prosecutors disclosed no new details about the case, and Kimrey’s lawyer Walter Paramore said nothing in his defense.

Investigators say Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of the girl’s mother. The girl was reported missing Nov. 27. Her body was found Saturday in a creek.

Authorities have said divulged few specifics of the case, including how the girl died. Prosecutors say more charges are possible.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s