Car of missing mother of 6 involved in cell phone store robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Surveillance video is shedding new light on the recent disappearance of a Dayton mother of six.

28-year-old Destinie Williams had just given birth to a baby girl on November 5th. 15 days later, she went missing.

The car she was last seen driving was caught on surveillance cameras at the scene of a cell phone robbery, but Police don’t believe Williams was behind the wheel. Her mother is hopeful the new information will lead to her daughter.

“I’m just hoping,” Williams’ mother Birdie Lawson said. “Praying that she’s okay and that she’s alive.”

Lawson is holding out hope her daughter 28-year-old Destinie Williams will soon be found.

Jordan: “It’s not like her to not call?’

Birdie: “Not at all. She calls every day or every other day.”

Destinie–a mother of 6–who just gave birth to her daughter Chloe 4 weeks ago–hasn’t been heard from since November 20th.

Later that night, surveillance cameras picked up her car pulling up to a cell phone store on Hoke Road near Smith Drive in Englewood. Multiple people can be seen getting out of the vehicle. As many as five suspects break into the store.

“There’s no doubt,” Lawson said. “Because it was the car she left in that they used in this robbery so there’s no doubt. They know something about her somewhere.”

Seconds later, the suspects are seen running from the store into the car before driving away. According to an Englewood Police Report, a tablet and cell phone were taken. The suspects described as 5 males all wearing dark colored clothes.

Two days after the robbery, the same car was found on Sandhurst Drive near Merrimac Avenue in Dayton.

“I cry. I don’t do it in front of them,” Lawson said. “But I do it when I’m by myself because I just don’t know. The fear is of the unknown.”

Lawson says no matter what, Destinie never went anywhere without her cellphone, which was found the same day she disappeared by postal worker on Preston Avenue near Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.

She last spoke to Destinie on the phone and says she was on her way to a methadone clinic to get help for her addiction issues. Lawson says she had been clean for the 3 months and was doing well, determined to continue treatment.

“It’s just day by day,” Lawson said. “Hour by hour. Just waiting for the phone to ring just to see what’s going on.”

Lawson is now pleading with public for answers.

“Please, if anyone knows,” Lawson said. “Anything speak up.”

Destinie Williams is described as 5’7”, 120 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357.