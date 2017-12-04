Downed pole blocks traffic in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A downed pole blocked traffic in both directions on a Jefferson Township road early Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a hazard in the 3400 block of S. Union Road, between Hemple Road and Ellen Drive, around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found a pole leaning across the northbound lane of S. Union Road, with wires on the road. Authorities say the pole is believed to be for phone and cable lines and not for power lines.

Deputies have blocked S. Union Road in both directions until a crew can arrive to repair the pole and clear the wires.

Authorities have not released information about what may have caused the pole to come down.

