Driver charged in deaths of two Greenon High School students

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Trey Blevins, 18, was high on marijuana and three times over the legal limit when he crashed his car in August.

Both David Waag and Connor Williams were in the backseat of the car and were killed.

The crash happened just before 4:00 pm off Wilkerson Road August 20.

Neither were wearing seatbelts.

OSP Xenia Post Lt. Matt Schmenk says Blevins was arrested over the weekend by Clark County deputies.

Lt. Schmenk says Blevins was charged in Greene County Common Pleas Court with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the second degree and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the third degree.

Lt. Schmenk says Blevins was high and three times over the legal limit.

Blevins is also charged with one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which is a misdemeanor.

David Waag was 17-years-old and senior at Greenon High School, while 15-year-old Connor Williams was a sophomore.

Greenon High School did not have a comment on the recent development.

2 NEWS is continuing to follow this story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

