Firefighters find dozens of dogs living in poor conditions

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man faces animal cruelty charges after firefighters discovered dozens of dogs living in poor conditions in a home.

85 dogs were discovered as firefighters tried to enter a house to extinguish a blaze Sunday morning. Authorities say the home was soiled with animal feces and urine. Several dogs were pregnant and at least one dog was dead.

Fulton County Deputy Fire Chief Charles Stubbs said the situation complicated efforts to fight the fire because it was hard to get into the home.

Stubbs says the owner was breeding dogs illegally and didn’t have the permit required to have more than four dogs.

Authorities said the dogs would be evaluated to determine which ones can be adopted.

