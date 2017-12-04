Interpreter delivered confusion at Florida news conference

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Hearing impaired people tuning into a news conference about the arrest of a suspected serial killer in Seminole Heights got a message of gibberish as they watched an American Sign Language interpreter.

Tampa Police Department spokeswoman Janelle McGregor said officials are conducting a review because they didn’t request an interpreter for the Nov. 28 news conference.

Police Chief Brian Dugan announced the arrest of 24-year-old Howell Donaldson III that day.

Rachelle Settambrino, who teaches sign language at the University of South Florida, says interpreter Derlyn Roberts signed the following: “Fifty-one hours ago, zero 12 22 (indecipherable) murder three minutes in 14 weeks ago in old (indecipherable) murder four five 55,000 plea 10 arrest murder bush (indecipherable) three age 24.”

The next day, a new interpreter was at the news conference.

