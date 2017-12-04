Man faces hearing in death of North Carolina 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The man accused of withholding information from North Carolina law enforcement about a missing girl’s death is scheduled to be in court.

Thirty-two-year-old Adolphus Earl Kimrey is scheduled to be in court in Jacksonville on Monday for his first appearance hearing.

Kimrey is charged with disposing of a body that died from unnatural causes and obstruction of justice. He faces several other charges for a home break-in and burglary.

Investigators say Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, the mother of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. She was reported missing Nov. 27. Her body was found in a creek Saturday.

Kimrey is being held in the Onslow County Jail in Jacksonville. District Attorney Erie Lee says more charges are possible, based on the results of the medical examiner’s report.

Photos of Mariah Woods View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 600 volunteers showed up to search for Mariah Woods on Friday The trailer where Woods was last seen. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said crews spent all day searching the area of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville for Mariah Woods on Monday. (WNCT Photo) Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said crews spent all day searching the area of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville for Mariah Woods on Monday. (WNCT Photo) Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said crews spent all day searching the area of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville for Mariah Woods on Monday. Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother, is pleading for her daughter to be returned safely saying, “‘I’ll do anything that I can, whatever you want, just bring her home please safe and sound. She’s my baby, she’s my everything." Mariah Woods Mariah Woods Mariah Woods

