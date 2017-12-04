Man sues police, says officer kicked him in face

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A black man suing a Cleveland suburb claims he was kicked in the face and seriously hurt by a white police officer recently fired for using excessive force against a black man in another case.

Erimius Spencer sued Euclid and two officers last week. One was Michael Amiott, who was fired in October after a dashboard camera captured video of him repeatedly punching a black man during a traffic stop.

Spencer’s lawsuit says two officers moonlighting at his apartment building last December confronted him in a hallway.

It says Amiott found marijuana in Spencer’s pocket, kneed him in the groin and kicked his face when he cried for help.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for Euclid police. No phone listing could be found for Amiott.

