Moon was ‘super’ this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) You may have noticed a full moon this weekend but there was something even more special or “super” about it.

This was the first and only full super moon of the year. The moon appears to be bigger and brighter due to its orbit around the Earth.

The moon’s orbit around the Earth is elliptical. This means sometimes the moon is farther away from the Earth and other times it’s closer.

This weekend the moon was at its closest point to the Earth or at perigee.

At 3:45 a.m. Monday the moon was about 222,000 miles from the Earth. The moon appears to be about 14% larger and about 7 % brighter.

The next supermoon will be on January 1, 2018.

We’ll also see two blue moons in 2018. That’s when we see two full moons in one calendar month.

