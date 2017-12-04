Pilot dead after plane crash in northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — One man has been killed after a single-engine airplane crashed into a home outside of Cleveland.

It’s unclear when the crash happened, but the family living at the Shalersville Township home discovered the wreckage around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the pilot was killed after the plane crashed into the back deck.

The homeowners were not home when the crash occurred.

WEWS-TV reports state troopers believe the pilot took off from the nearby Portage County Regional Airport earlier in the day. Investigators say he crashed upon his return.

WKYC reports the plane is described as an orange single-engine, experimental plane out of the Portage County Airport.

The pilot, identified as Steven Paulus, was the only person on board.

The Portage County Coroner’s office is scheduled to perform the pilot’s autopsy Monday to determine an official cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

