Police find young child wandering alone Monday morning

(WDTN Photo/Dominic Wilson)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say they found a young child wandering on Hoover Avenue around 4:00 am Monday.

Police also say there is a language barrier and they are uncertain of the child’s precise age.

The child was found with vomit on his shirt, wearing only a light coat and no shoes or socks. The boy was taken to the police department.

Police believe the parents called 911 around 9:00 am when they couldn’t find the boy.

Officers went to a home in the 400 block of Lorenz Avenue Monday morning and the parents were also taken to the Safety Building around 10:00 am Monday.

This incident is still under investigation.

