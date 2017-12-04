Police mourn ‘untimely’ loss of officer

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley community is mourning the death of a police officer.

The Huber Heights Police Division said Monday Sergeant Frank Crouse died Sunday. Police do not yet know the details but believe Crouse died from a medical condition or event.

The Huber Heights Police Division said in a written release, “Frank is a great friend to many and a valued employee (of) the Police Division. We will all miss Frank’s sense of humor and ability to make people smile. Our hearts and prayers go out to Frank’s family.”

Crouse has served the Huber Heights Police Division since June of 2001 as a Patrol Officer, Detective, and Sergeant. Crouse is also a US Army Veteran.

All Huber Heights law enforcement personnel will display the mourning band across the center of their badge, and the flags will be flown at half-staff until Frank has been laid to rest. The death of Sgt. Crouse was called “untimely” in the release from the Huber Heights Police Division.

There are no details concerning a vigil or services for Crouse but police tell 2 NEWS plans are being made now.

