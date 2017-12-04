Police say man accidentally shot in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a man accidentally shot himself in Riverside early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3500 block of Golden Meadows Court, near Mentor Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the shooting was accidental.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police have not released the man’s condition.

