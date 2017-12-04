Police want help nabbing a counterfeit check suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering are asking for your help identifying a suspect.

The Kettering Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday they are looking for a man they say tried to cash a counterfeit check at the First Financial Bank in the 4300 block of Far Hills Avenue.

If you recognize the man in the photo you are urged to call the Kettering Police Department at 296-3370.

