Red kettle donations below average for Dayton Salvation Army

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A holiday staple needs your help. The Dayton-area Salvation Army says its Red Kettle fundraising efforts are falling below average this year.

From Thanksgiving to Christmas is when the organization raises the majority of its funding, aiming to collect $1 million in donations. Organizers say they usually count on the Red Kettle campaign to bring in at least one fifth of that revenue.

Last year’s efforts fell well below the $220 thousand dollar kettle goal and only brought in $196 thousand, though online and check donations allowed the Salvation Army to achieve its overall target.

This year, it’s lowering the stakes to a $200 thousand Red Kettle goal. So far, it’s raised $51 thousand of that, which organizers say is below average.

The fundraising goes to some of the organization’s biggest programs during the holiday season. It expects to feed more than 4,000 Dayton-area families a free Christmas dinner and bring at least 3,000 gifts to individuals in nursing homes.

Organizers say they’ve seen dwindling cash and change donations in their signature red kettles in recent years.

Bell ringer Nicodemus Taylor encourages shoppers and passersby to donate even the smallest amount.

“It’s just a nice a small way to do your part,” said Taylor. “You don’t have to contribute a ton. It’s just change and a couple of bucks here and there is beyond helpful.”

If you’d like to support the Salvation Army’s Christmas drive, you can donate online here.

You can also send a check payable to “The Salvation Army” to 1000 N Keowee Street, Dayton, OH 45404.