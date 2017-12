Second stealthy destroyer heads out to sea for first time

BATH, Maine (AP) — The second in the stealthy Zumwalt class of destroyers is heading out to sea for the first time.

The future USS Lyndon B. Johnson left Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works on Monday. With the help of tugs, the 610-foot ship is carefully navigating the winding Kennebec River before reaching the North Atlantic.

The warship will be away for a couple of days during builder trials. The shipbuilder will make tweaks before it’s presented to the Navy at a later date.

It’s the second in a class of three ships that feature electric-drive propulsion, new radar and sonar, powerful guns and missiles, and a stealthy shape.

The first, the USS Zumwalt, has been commissioned into service and is based in San Diego. Its first deployment is still several years away.

