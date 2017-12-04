Trump to announce monuments plan in Utah

By Published: Updated:

President Donald Trump shakes hands after arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived in Utah to announce that he is scaling back two sprawling national monuments in a move welcomed by the state’s top Republicans but opposed by Native American tribes and environmental groups.

Trump landed in Salt Lake City late Monday morning. He was accompanied on Air Force One by Utah Republican senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The president traveled west to announce his intention to shrink the Bears Ears and the Grand-Staircase Escalante national monuments spanning millions of acres in Utah. The two monuments were among 27 that Trump ordered Zinke to review earlier this year.

Trump will also meet with leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints while he is in Utah.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s