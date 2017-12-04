Trump to announce monuments plan in Utah

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived in Utah to announce that he is scaling back two sprawling national monuments in a move welcomed by the state’s top Republicans but opposed by Native American tribes and environmental groups.

Trump landed in Salt Lake City late Monday morning. He was accompanied on Air Force One by Utah Republican senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The president traveled west to announce his intention to shrink the Bears Ears and the Grand-Staircase Escalante national monuments spanning millions of acres in Utah. The two monuments were among 27 that Trump ordered Zinke to review earlier this year.

Trump will also meet with leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints while he is in Utah.

