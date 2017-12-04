WSU AAUP union members sign pledge to reject unfair contract

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Teaching faculty at Wright State University signed a pledge to reject any contract they see as unfair Sunday.
The president of the Wright State University Chapter of the American Association of University (AAUP), Martin Kich says more than 82-percent of union members signed the pledge.
“Over the last two years, the university has eliminated more than 10-percent of its teaching faculty through attrition,” said Kich in a news release.
The university has been trying to remedy its budget crisis over the last couple of years by making cuts. Earlier this year the university announced it plans to cut the swim and dive program from athletics.
Some AAUP members are worried about their job security as the contract negotiations loom.
“..the Board and administration now seem to want to gut the faculty contract to allow for further rapid reductions in the number of teaching faculty simply to meet immediate budget targets,” states Kich.
2 NEWS reached out to WSU administration for comment regarding the pledge and was referred to the following statement made in November by the university’s president Cheryl Schrader:
“A university administration that ignores meaningful faculty input on things as basic as its budget ends up where Wright State has now found itself – trying to eliminate in a year or two a problem that was created through more than a half a decade of irresponsible management,” states Kich.