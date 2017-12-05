2 people found dead after ejected from vehicle

By Published: Updated:

BULTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after officers arrived to the scene of a crash Sunday morning near interstate 70.

The incident happened near Meeker road which is just north of the interstate 70 overpass where two victims from a car were found dead at the scene.

Officials identified the victims as 20-year-old Kyle Gross of Clayton and 19-year-old Kaitlin Bradley of Lewisburg.

Officers say speed could have been a factor as their initial investigation showed evidence that the driver of a 2009 Red Nissan sedan lost control, struck a tree and ejected both victims from the vehicle.

Officers say this case is still under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s