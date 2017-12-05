2 people found dead after ejected from vehicle

BULTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after officers arrived to the scene of a crash Sunday morning near interstate 70.

The incident happened near Meeker road which is just north of the interstate 70 overpass where two victims from a car were found dead at the scene.

Officials identified the victims as 20-year-old Kyle Gross of Clayton and 19-year-old Kaitlin Bradley of Lewisburg.

Officers say speed could have been a factor as their initial investigation showed evidence that the driver of a 2009 Red Nissan sedan lost control, struck a tree and ejected both victims from the vehicle.

Officers say this case is still under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.