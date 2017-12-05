Cheesecake Factory to give away 10k free slices of cheesecake

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The month of December just got sweeter with a tasty treat from the Cheesecake Factory.

According to the Cheesecake Factory website, the national store is giving away free slices of cheesecake starting Wednesday, December 6 through a delivery service app called Door Dash. The promotion will end Tuesday, December 12.

To get this deal, you must use the promotion code ‘10000SLICES’ when you go to order the cheesecake and its only one slice per customer.

You can search the DoorDash website here to see if they’ll deliver the sweet treat to your door.

