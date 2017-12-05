Cherished piece of folklore stolen from Wisconsin pub

Published:

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) – For more than 100 years a mysterious creature called a “Hodag” has called Rhinelander, Wisconsin home.

“The Hodag is a rich part of the Rhinelander community and our history,” said Sgt. Brian Colombino of the Rhinelander Police Department.

Recently, a mini Hodag statue was stolen from the Rhinelander Cafe and Pub.

Sometime between Saturday night on November 25 and the early morning on November 26, the mini Hodag, which costs about $2,000, was stolen from the back entrance.

The mini Hodags are placed on a concrete base and secured. A typical wrench also can’t unscrew the bolts.

