Woman critically injured after house explodes in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman suffered critical injuries after her house exploded early Tuesday morning in Kettering.

Neighbors reported hearing the explosion between 4-4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Claridge Drive, near Indian Hills Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene just after 4:30 a.m. and found the remains of the house in flames.

Fire officials say the woman who lived in the house was thrown into a neighbors yard. She was taken to Kettering Medical Center for treatment.

According to fire officials, the fire was likely caused by a natural gas explosion. Vectren was called to the scene and shut off the gas. DP&L was also called to the scene to assist with any power issues.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine and official cause.

Debris from the house was strewn throughout the neighborhood.

Heavy smoke blanketed the area as crews worked to put out hot spots. Crews used water and foam to try and contain the fire.

Fire officials confirmed some neighboring houses were damaged, but did not say how badly the homes were damaged.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

