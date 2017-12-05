Dayton Police look for second suspect in Trenton St. homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a second suspect in a homicide on N. Trenton St. that happened on November 28th.

Police identified 27-year-old Trashune Young as a suspect. He’s wanted on aggravated murder and other related charges.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges, along with an arrest warrant for Young.

Young is the second person facing charges related to the shooting death of 28-year-old Taelor Taylor.

Police say Trenton Williams, 27, is charged with murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and weapons charges by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police are still looking for Young. Anyone with information about Young’s location are asked to call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-333-COPS or Dayton Police at 937-478-0772.

