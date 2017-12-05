Dayton Police look for second suspect in Trenton St. homicide

By Published:
Photo: Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a second suspect in a homicide on N. Trenton St. that happened on November 28th.

Police identified 27-year-old Trashune Young as a suspect. He’s wanted on aggravated murder and other related charges.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges, along with an arrest warrant for Young.

READ MORE: Police release surveillance video from a deadly Dayton shooting

Young is the second person facing charges related to the shooting death of 28-year-old Taelor Taylor.

Police say Trenton Williams, 27, is charged with murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and weapons charges by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

 

READ MORE: Arrest made in N. Trenton St. homicide

Police are still looking for Young. Anyone with information about Young’s location are asked to call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-333-COPS or Dayton Police at 937-478-0772.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s