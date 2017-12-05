Dem Richard Cordray pledges a governor run ‘the Ohio way’

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray says he will focus his campaign for governor on improving the lives of Ohio’s families.

At a hometown diner crowded with press and supporters, the 58-year-old Cordray said Tuesday that he will focus on “kitchen table issues” like the costs of health care and college.

Cordray is a former Ohio attorney general and state treasurer. He said his resignation last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau balanced a call from former President Barack Obama to “keep fighting” and his interest in getting ready to run for governor.

Many view Cordray as among the Democrats’ strongest contenders to seize a critical swing state from Republicans next year. GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is term-limited and unable to seek re-election.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.