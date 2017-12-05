Florida man accused of stealing coral from store

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – With a bag in hand, arrest paperwork identifies this coral kleptomaniac as 39-year-old Teng Lin.

Over and over again, from several cameras at A&R Aquarium on Bay Pines Boulevard in unincorporated St. Petersburg, Lin is seen plunging his hand into fish tanks to steal coral.

“To see how often he got in our tanks without us noticing was awful,” said co-owner Lisa Martin.

Martin and her husband Adam Lewis opened the store three months ago. They’d seen Lin in the store before.

“We never thought that he was stealing or anything like that. So to find these piece missing and find him at the door was great thing,” said Martin.

Adam Lewis confronted Teng Lin in the parking lot just outside the front door.