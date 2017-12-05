Gas station tests new lights in bathroom to fight opioid epidemic

By Published:

(NBC NEWS) –  A gas station bathroom in Pennsylvania is testing blue lights in an effort to fight the opioid epidemic.

The blue lights in the bathroom of a Sheetz in New Kensington are a deterrent because they make it difficult for addicts to see their veins.

Sheetz, with the support of the New Kensington Police Department, installed blue recessed lighting as a way to fight the drug epidemic rattling the community. Just this year, 179 people have died from drugs in Westmoreland County.

Sheetz said that the light is still in its testing phase, and this is the first store trying the blue-light experiment.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s