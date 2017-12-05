Local ski resort starts to make snow for its 56th season

ZANESFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – It will start to look a lot like winter at Mad River Mountain.

Team Blizzards are gearing up for the 56th season at Mad River Mountain where they will transform the resort into a winter wonderland.

The ski resort said it is starting to make snow on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday and is planning to announce the opening day of the season soon.

Soon the backdrop of our lodge will dramatically change in color, tempatures and sounds in the… https://t.co/aHLMR5IikA — Mad River Mountain (@SkiMadRiver) December 5, 2017

