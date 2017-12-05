Man on skateboard hit and killed in Bellefontaine

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after being hit while riding a skateboard in Bellefontaine.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on S.R. 47 just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

OSP says a car going west on S.R. 47 hit the man on the skateboard. The man, identified as 20-year-old Travis G. Ramos, was knocked off his skateboard and into the path of another car going east on S.R. 47.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the vehicles weren’t hurt.

S.R. 47 was closed for nearly four hours as crews cleared the scene and OSP investigated the crash.

The crash remains under invsetigation.

