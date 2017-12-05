One person dies in Trotwood house fire

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire in Trotwood.

The fire started just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Glenncross Drive, near Glen Helen Road.

Medics at the scene confirm one person died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

