One person dies in Trotwood house fire

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a house fire in Trotwood.

The fire started just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Glenncross Drive, near Glen Helen Road.

Medics at the scene confirm one person died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.