ONLY ON 2: Dayton Police investigating death of 7-month-old

By Published:
Dayton Police investigate tge death of a 7-month-old on Wentworth Avenue (Photo: Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old child.

Officers went to an apartment in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue in Dayton before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 7-month old drowned in a bath tub.

SVU and homicide detectives are on the scene investigating.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

