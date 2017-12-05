ONLY ON 2: Dayton Police investigating death of 7-month-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old child.

Officers went to an apartment in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue in Dayton before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 7-month old drowned in a bath tub.

SVU and homicide detectives are on the scene investigating.

