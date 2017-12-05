‘Package pirates’ caught on camera stealing from multiple homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New surveillance video catches thieves in the act stealing packages from the doorsteps in one Dayton neighborhood. Dayton Police now believe the recent thefts are connected to the same group of suspects.

Package pirates can strike in seconds, even when someone is home and they’ll go to great lengths to get that package, despite have any idea what’s inside. One resident had the cameras rolling when her home became the target.

It’s just after 12:30 Friday afternoon, when a pick-up truck stops at the corner of Dwight and Ewalt avenues in Dayton. That’s where a man is seen getting out of the passengers side door and running up the sidewalk while the car drives away. It’s only matter of seconds before the thief locates the package, takes it and runs away.

“I couldn’t believe,” Allison Clark said. “I didn’t hear it.”

The package the thieves stole was Allison Clark’s, who was sitting inside her home at the time, just feet from her doorstep.

“How could someone just come up and steal your package like that,” Clark said. “I know it’s not uncommon, but you just never think it’s going to happen to you.”

When Clark saw a notification her package was delivered, she checked her doorstep and couldn’t find it so she checked her multiple surveillance cameras mounted on her home. Sure enough–there it was the thief with her package, but little did he know, he wasn’t getting away with much.

About 40 dollars worth of detergent and air fresher. Clark immediately reported it to police and posted the video to social media, where she learned she wasn’t the only victim.

“I have other neighbors taken off their porches,” Clark said. “That same day that were of rather valuable items.”

According to a police report, 5 doors down from Clark’s home her neighbor also reported a package theft of Nutrisystem products valued at nearly $400 dollars.

“It makes me feel sad because,” Clark said. “It’s very violating to have some steal something off your porch.”

Police are still working to catch the thieves responsible. If you had a package stolen, be sure to report it to Police. Police believe the car in the video is a 90s model Chevy Silverado 1500 pick-up truck with a red over white paint job with red on the bottom kick panels. It also has about an 8-foot truck bed with a silver toolbox.

If you have any information about the package thefts, contact at 937-333-2677