Pet iguana attacks owner

(WBBH) – An iguana attack in Florida sent a pet owner to the hospital with serious facial injuries.

Amanda Gray has been looking after her pet iguana, Igmo, since it first hatched near her home in Cape Coral two years ago.

Igmo is now a four-foot long adult reptile and has attacked twice in two months.

Gray said the most recent attack happened when she was feeding Igmo. The iguana slashed Gray’s face with its nails close to her eye and required Gray to get stitches.

“She came at me like a spider monkey and just attacked my face,” she says.

Dr. Gary Nelson with Prado Viscaya Veterinary Hospital says a wild animal’s behavior can change over time. He says hormones could be the cause of the aggression, and warns that these kinds of pets are not for everyone.