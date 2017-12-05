Police need help identifying suspect passing fake check

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need your help find a suspect after they say he tried to a fake check to a bank.

The Kettering Police Department posted this information on their Facebook page and asked for help with the identity of the suspect.

The suspect in the picture below tried to cash a counterfeit check at the First Financial Bank in the 4390 block of Far Hills Avenue.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

