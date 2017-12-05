Raiders roll the fighting Scots of Ohio Valley

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team defeated Ohio Valley 98-68 Tuesday night at the WSU Nutter Center to run its record to 5-4.

Game Breakdown

First Half (47-30)

*It was a quick rebound basket for freshman Loudon Love to start the scoring just 10 seconds into the game.

*Love continued his strong play to finish the first half with 12 points, tying Mark Hughes for the game lead.

*Love also has grabbed five rebounds in his 15 minutes.

*WSU shot 76% (19-25) from the field in the first half and 75% (6-8) from three.

*Freshman Jaylon Hall continued to shine with seven points and two assists in 11 minutes

*Raider freshmen accounted for 25 of the 47 points as Everett Winchester pitched in six points.

*WSU scored 24 points in the paint and 10 off nine Ohio Valley turnovers.

Second Half (98-68)

*Five Raiders scored in double figures, led by Hall with 17 points. Love had 16 points and nine rebounds; Hughes ended with 16 points as did Grant Benzinger while Winchester collected 14 points.

*The Raiders shot 65% from the field (35-54) and 50% from three (10-20).

*47 points came from the WSU freshmen.

*Ohio Valley had 21 turnovers.

*All Raiders scored but one.

Key Numbers

*The Raiders outscored the Scots 42-28, off turnovers 24-16 and second chance points 12-4 but narrowly off the bench 38-37.

*The 98 points were the most scored by the Raiders since 106 against Detroit Mercy on Jan. 20, 2017.

Next Up

The Raiders will host Kent State Saturday at 3 pm.