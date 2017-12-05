Santa Claus makes special delivery at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa got an early start bringing gifts to kids at the top of his nice list Tuesday.

In partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club, the big guy in red delivered presents to patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Santa and Mrs. Claus posed for photos with families and stopped to talk to children spending the holidays in the hospital.

“Especially for some of our infants and newborns, this be their first picture with Santa. So the families love it and our staff love it also,” said Dayton Children’s Child Life Manager Karen Muller.

Walmart and Sam’s Club donated the age-appropriate gifts and supplies and helped deliver to patients Tuesday.

Presley Cummins, 10, from West Alexandria said she was surprised and grateful for the distraction.

The fifth grader was spending her 12th day in the hospital after an emergency surgery.

Presley’s mother, Shelly Cummins explained, “It’s a little tough when you’re so young and you don’t quite understand what’s going on or what you’re doing here… so it’s been a little stressful.”

Cummins praised Dayton Children’s for doing its best to lift Presley’s spirits during her stay.

“I think that just seeing anything that’s not really expected to be seen in a hospital brings back a little normalcy and kind of cheers her up a little bit,” said Cummins.