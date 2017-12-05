Semi rollover crash closes lane of I-70 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi overturned in Preble County shutting down part of I-70.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near US 127.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the right lane of I-70 eastbound is closed due to the crash.

OSP has not released a cause of the crash yet. There are no reports of injuries yet.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

