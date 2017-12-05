US warns citizens ahead of Jerusalem move

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves as he arrives to deliver a speech during a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Erdogan says U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a 'red line' for Muslims and also said such a step would lead Turkey to cut off all diplomatic ties with Israel. (Yasin Bulbul/Pool via AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) – The U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem has ordered its personnel and their families not to conduct personal travel to Jerusalem’s Old City or the West Bank due to fears of unrest over an expected U.S. announcement.

Palestinian groups have threatened widespread protests if President Donald Trump recognizes contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or advances plans to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv. Trump is expected to announce his decision Wednesday.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the Consulate said U.S. government employees could still travel to the Old City and West Bank for “essential” business, but only with additional security.

The warning also urged American citizens to avoid large crowds or areas with increased police or military presence.

