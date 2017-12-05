VIDEO OF THE DAY: Corgis help each other

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Instagram user ‘samcorgi’ uploaded a video which shows two corgis pulling another in a little sled.

After sledding, they can be seen frolicking and attempting to make dog snow angels.

‘sam corgi’ actually means three corgis in Korean.

The video has gotten nearly 500,000 views on facebook.

