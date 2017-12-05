Winter weather watches and advisories undergo changes this year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) As we approach the official start of winter, the National Weather Service in Wilmington has made a few changes to winter watches and advisories. They’ve consolidated headlines in order to make it easier to understand and get the point across what type of winter weather will impact you.

The first change is to watches. You’ll no longer see Lake Effect Snow or Blizzard Watch this winter. Instead a Winter Storm Watch will be used when winter weather is expected.

Advisories are also being consolidated. You’ll no longer see a Lake Effect Snow or Freezing Rain Advisory. A Winter Weather Advisory will take their place.

The criteria for issuing watches, warnings and advisories stay the same. More information about the criteria can be found here from the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There’s one other new notification you may notice while driving along the highways in Ohio. Snow squalls are brief but intense snow shower that could reduce visibility and create a quick coating of snow on the ground. Seeing these on highways can cause a huge impact on traffic. Once the National Weather Service puts the potential for snow squalls in a special weather statement, OHDOT will post a message on road signs warning drivers of the impact.

